The week's best quotes on

"We're not at the head of the pack. We have a lot of room for growth, and so this is an important collaboration because we have some misinformation hurdles to get over to make sure that people feel safe and comfortable giving their children the vaccine." -- Sharon Stoolman, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital, announcing the Max the Vax campaign developed by Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha and the Nebraska Depa0rtment of Education to encourage vaccinations among children.
"I told the team this is one of — I don't know if I want to use the word greatest — but it was one of the most satisfying wins to come here and win, especially with the season we’ve had and the setbacks we’ve had. Losing matches, and all of that. But we’ve been really close, and tonight they put it together.” -- John Cook, Husker volleyball coach after defeating No. 2 seed Texas to advance to the Final Four.
"We are losing teachers because they do not feel supported or respected. And young people are not choosing education as a profession because our state has not made it attractive enough. Frankly, the sky is falling." -- A teacher responding to a Nebraska State Education Association survey that went out to 18,000 teachers across the state, with 17% responding and 66% of them saying they are more stressed than last year.
"Our staff and our physicians now are in a position where they are choosing literally hour by hour who gets the next bed." -- Russ Gronewold, CEO of Bryan Health, saying that it's normal that Bryan 25 to 30 people waiting for hospital beds as COVID surges in the area.
“The real beauty of this effort is that this $6 million is a self-replenishing pool of money. Because the interest and principal payments on the loans will be used to issue new loans, this initiative will continue to build our affordable housing stock far into the future.” -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on a new program that will provide three local nonprofits with $2 million each in revolving loan funds that will likely go to builders focusing on the "missing middle" in terms of home pricing.
“We’re operating under a sustained surge where you’re trying to open beds, move people, make beds. It’s a sustained thing, and surge capacity is not supposed to be a sustained thing.” -- Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a pulmonologist, reflecting a year later on life on Bryan East, floor 6N, amid COVID.