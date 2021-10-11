The week's best quotes on winning, losing, athletics and the arts

“If you educate students in rural Nebraska, they are more likely to stay here. To change rural Nebraska, health care has to be a starting point. Here’s our chance to recruit students from all over.” -- Doug Kristensen, University of Nebraska at Kearney chancellor, on a proposal to spend American Rescue Plan Act money on an $85 million project to build the Rural Health Complex to train health care workers to serve in rural areas.

"I thought tonight was the night." -- Scott Frost, Husker football coach, after a narrow loss to No. 9 Michigan on a field goal with 1:24 left to play after Nebraska fumbled.

“I think (a statue) could be epic for volleyball; it would be epic for Jordan. She certainly deserves that. You heard the ovation at the football game.” -- John Cook, Husker volleyball coach on the goal of a permanent tribute to Jordan Larson, a former Husker from Hooper, who has won Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals while being one of the top international players for the last decade.

"Nebraska needs to up its game in terms of innovation, technology and infrastructure." -- Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce president, discussing priorities for the spending of pandemic relief funds.