The week's best quotes on traffic, travel, hope, history and healing

"It helps us think about our past and where we came from and how we got here. We didn't live in the past, and nothing that happened in the past is our fault, but knowing where we are today will help us know where we are going in the future." -- Michael Burton of Salt Marsh Productions on The Bell Affair, a UNL-produced film that tells the story of married slaves who won their freedom and tried to lead a mass escape.

"Absolutely, yes. ... We ought not to focus on the gun, but on the person pulling the trigger." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, answering a question about whether an 18-year-old should have been allowed to buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

"... My real goal is to help the city and county staff be more interculturally competent. Hopefully, as a result of that we become more effective at being more reflective (of the community) at large.” -- Jordan Feyerherm, diversity, equity and inclusion manager for Lincoln/Lancaster County, on what he hopes to accomplish in his new job in addition to helping develop a more diverse city staff.

"It's important to be part of the solution. If we aren't actively trying to be part of the solution what are we doing?" -- Matt Baker, who runs the Lincoln Police Department's gang intervention program, talking about Bridging the Gap, an effort to build relationships and understanding between youth and law enforcement officer.

"We've got to do better. We've got to be speaking to people who tuned both parties out long ago. We've got to be speaking to men and women who can't stand preach-to-the-choir-politics because in the real world they're the ones getting things done." -- Sen. Ben Sasse, speaking from the Ronald Reagan presidential library, as part of its "Time for Choosing" speaker series.

“You have to do something unexpected to get people's attention, to even get in their consideration set. So, that's what we did.” -- John Ricks, state tourism director, citing the success of the state's edgy tourism slogan, "Nebraska. Honestly, it's not for everyone."

"Here's the problem: There's only so much you can do with law enforcement. For every person you catch and give a ticket to, there are 35 others who get away with it. Probably more than 35." -- Tom Casady, former Lincoln police chief and city director of public safety, on the difficulty of traffic enforcement on O Street during the summer.

