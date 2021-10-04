The week's best quotes on the future, football and a farewell

"Literally, there's only one person in the organization that could do this." --State Patrol Col. John Bolduc, on a staffer accused of removing drugs from the patrol's evidence locker. The fentanyl-laced cocaine was linked to 35 overdoses. More than $1.2 million in drugs was found missing.

"City government, when it's working like ours, frees people from worries about the basics of city living so they can instead focus on pursuing opportunities that improve their lives and their family's futures." -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird during her state of the city address.

“Public education has just been the object of a lot of arrows, and I think we get wobbled at times, but we always straighten up and march back out there and become even stronger." -- LPS Superintendent Steve Joel, reflecting on his career in education after announcing his retirement next May after 11 years in Lincoln.

"The data tells us that our situation is still critical and our community is not yet in a position where we can safely end the indoor mask requirement." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department director, announcing that a mask mandate for the county would be extended through October.