The week's best quotes on sellouts, support, rallies and redistricting

"There was a lot of noise made about the sellout streak and the amount of fans that were going to be in the stands, and you can focus on that side, or there's the other side where, man, what an opportunity for some of these kids who have never had the opportunity to come to a game got." -- Adrian Martinez, Husker quarterback, on the Red Carpet Experience that kept the Huskers' sellout streak alive through 377 games and gave hundred of kids the chance to attend a home football game, thanks to a small number of donors.

"We just do the best that we can along the way. If it's all the way to the end, and at the end of the day we can say, 'We've done every step that we can take along this,' and we make an arrest or we can't — I think we have to live with that, unfortunately." -- Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of the university police, discussing the low arrest rate in sexual assaults. Only one person has been arrested in six years.

"Growth is always our goal, but I am pleased that the University of Nebraska is continuing to achieve our fundamental mission of providing affordable, accessible, outstanding education to students and families." -- Ted Carter, NU president, on a 2% drop in enrollment across its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Curtis.