The week's best quotes on sellouts, support, rallies and redistricting

"There was a lot of noise made about the sellout streak and the amount of fans that were going to be in the stands, and you can focus on that side, or there's the other side where, man, what an opportunity for some of these kids who have never had the opportunity to come to a game got." -- Adrian Martinez, Husker quarterback, on the Red Carpet Experience that kept the Huskers' sellout streak alive through 377 games and gave hundred of kids the chance to attend a home football game, thanks to a small number of donors.
"We just do the best that we can along the way. If it's all the way to the end, and at the end of the day we can say, 'We've done every step that we can take along this,' and we make an arrest or we can't — I think we have to live with that, unfortunately." -- Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of the university police, discussing the low arrest rate in sexual assaults. Only one person has been arrested in six years.
"Growth is always our goal, but I am pleased that the University of Nebraska is continuing to achieve our fundamental mission of providing affordable, accessible, outstanding education to students and families." -- Ted Carter, NU president, on a 2% drop in enrollment across its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and Curtis.
“While the rest of America could work from home, these brave men and women continued to show up for work every single day to ensure that we all had food on our tables that we could eat.” -- Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, on $600 grants that will be available to eligible farm and meat processing workers affected by the COVID pandemic.
"We're not going to fight over maps anymore," -- Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, announcing that both Republican and Democratic redistricting plans would be presented at public hearings, rather than having the committee vote to pass on one proposal.
"Don't get me wrong; vaccines work. But hardworking Americans should not have to make a choice between their job and having their personal health care rights violated." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts address President Biden's vaccine mandate at the Ricketts' annual steak fry, which featured three potential Republican presidential candidates.