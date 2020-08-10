The week's best quotes on school reopening, a rhyming filibuster and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Public schools should not be the economic engine of the recovery." -- Jen Jorges, a parent and founder of Safely Open Schools, a group protesting the plans of Lincoln Public Schools to bring students back to class.

"It's going to be a new experience for everybody. I think we're walking into a new environment, and I think we're going to have to adjust as we get into the school year. And I think we'll do that." -- Steve Joel, LPS superintendent, on the challenge of starting the school year and educating students amid a pandemic.

"There's so much disunity, so much conflict between groups. This is a show of unity, of peace, within Lincoln." -- Daniel Park, worship pastor at North Pointe Community Church, on contributions from people from dozens of churches to a viral video performance of a "The Blessing."

"Nobody's exercising judgment in this place anymore. We don't care. We're waiting for someone to give us orders, for God's sake. And they're partisan." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop, after Sen. Andrew La Grone read "Yertle the Turtle" and filed motions to filibuster Lathrop's prison reform bill.

"The best way to encourage use of masks is to ask people to do the right thing." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, explaining his decision not to mandate mask wearing as a precaution against COVID-19.

