The week's best quotes on rodeos, redistricting and relief

"This is a great place to find jobs. Nebraska offers an unmatched quality of life. Nebraska is one big small town." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, announcing a $10 million campaign, funded by federal CARES Act money, to attract people from out of state to find jobs and build a lives in Nebraska.
“We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them." -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, in a video recorded before his federal indictment on three felonies related to an FBI investigation of illegal contributions made to his 2016 re-election campaign.
"This is a situation we've seen before — a surge, then a decline, then a plateau before case numbers drop again." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health director, addressing COVID numbers and the concern that cases could climb with colder weather and people spending more time indoors.
"If there's anything the pandemic has taught us, it's that there is no one-size-fits-all policy that meets the needs of all states, all communities, all employers or all Nebraskans. Accordingly, Nebraska businesses must have the freedom to make the decision that works best for them, their operations and their employees in their communities." -- Bryan Slone, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce president, in a statement opposing both federal vaccination mandates for business and any legislative effort to stop businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated.
"To say that 2020 was a difficult year is an understatement." -- Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, on the city and county distributing $23 million in pandemic relief funds to help the tourism industry.
"I was really scared to see what might happen if we waited until the regular session." -- Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln discussing reasoning behind finalizing a redistricting plan during the special legislative session in September, rather than continuing the fight into the start of the next session.
“It taught us that even in the hardest of times, we can put on a first-class national event. It taught us that the citizens of Lincoln, Lancaster County and the whole state of Nebraska want these kinds of events.” -- Kendra Ronnau, president of the Lancaster County Agricultural Society, which manages the event center, on what officials learned after putting on the National High School Finals Rodeo this year.