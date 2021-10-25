The week's best quotes on rodeos, redistricting and relief

"This is a great place to find jobs. Nebraska offers an unmatched quality of life. Nebraska is one big small town." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, announcing a $10 million campaign, funded by federal CARES Act money, to attract people from out of state to find jobs and build a lives in Nebraska.

“We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them." -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, in a video recorded before his federal indictment on three felonies related to an FBI investigation of illegal contributions made to his 2016 re-election campaign.

"This is a situation we've seen before — a surge, then a decline, then a plateau before case numbers drop again." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health director, addressing COVID numbers and the concern that cases could climb with colder weather and people spending more time indoors.