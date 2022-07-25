The week's best quotes on revenue, retirement and relocation

"When it's good, it's good. And when it's bad, it hurts." -- Tom Bergquist, director of the Legislative Fiscal Office, on the fluctuations in state revenue, noting that "extraordinarily high" revenue is unlikely to continue.

“We want warnings on these products. We want people to be aware that they're not free of harm, and I think it sends a good message to kids when the FDA becomes involved in those types of things.” -- Abbe Edgecombe, a coordinator with the School Community Intervention Program in Lancaster County, on the FDA ordering Juul to pull its vape products from store shelves.

"Your mind is trying to process everything. At first, I thought I was going to look out the window and there would be an airliner landing in the pasture." -- Steve Siebecker, who lives near Superior, on a 3.7-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter nearby.

“We’re collecting samples at the point of contamination so you’re getting what the actual final exposure looks like. That’s done at people’s kitchen sink, where they’re actually getting water for drinking and cooking.” -- Paul Bradley, Columbia, S.C.-based research ecologist and hydrologist, on efforts to gather water samples from homes to test for 500 organic and 35 inorganic compounds.

"We've been lucky so far, but I think our luck is running out here soon. The heat is going to start kicking in, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop for a while." -- Gannon Rush, a climatologist with the High Plains Regional Climate Center at UNL, on the possibility that heat and drought could worsen in Nebraska.

"It's incredible work that was done 65 years ago. I'm incredibly proud that I'm able to help. I had no idea how intricate it actually was until we got up close to it." -- Mike McCullough, owner of MTZ Properties, whose company is taking down the Pershing Center mosaic for preservation before the building is torn down.

“He’s just so much a part of everything that’s happened downtown. Our downtown is thriving in large part because of Dallas McGee.” -- Don Wesely, former Lincoln mayor, on the retirement of Dallas McGee after spending 45 years in the city's Urban Development Department.