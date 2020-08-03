The week's best quotes on returning to school, football, mystery seeds and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It is our hope that we can soon return to normal operations. But again, it will take the commitment of everyone in the entire community of Lincoln." -- Steve Joel, LPS superintendent, announcing a plan to give high school students staggered schedules to reduce the number of people in buildings in response to the pandemic.

"We need to protect the people who are risking their lives to get us our food." -- Graham Christensen, a Nebraska Farmers Union leader, during a rally on the Capitol steps Tuesday encouraging legislation by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha that would protect meat-processing plant workers.

"We want the businesses to be open; we want those bars to be open. That’s their livelihood, as long as they do that responsibly and while following the health measures. The ones who aren’t, we’re going to deal with them directly and immediately.” -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln mayor, on efforts to work with bars and nightlife spots to ensure COVID-19 safety measures are being followed.