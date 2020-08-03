The week's best quotes on returning to school, football, mystery seeds and more

"It is our hope that we can soon return to normal operations. But again, it will take the commitment of everyone in the entire community of Lincoln." -- Steve Joel, LPS superintendent, announcing a plan to give high school students staggered schedules to reduce the number of people in buildings in response to the pandemic.
"We need to protect the people who are risking their lives to get us our food." -- Graham Christensen, a Nebraska Farmers Union leader, during a rally on the Capitol steps Tuesday encouraging legislation by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha that would protect meat-processing plant workers.
"We want the businesses to be open; we want those bars to be open. That’s their livelihood, as long as they do that responsibly and while following the health measures. The ones who aren’t, we’re going to deal with them directly and immediately.” -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln mayor, on efforts to work with bars and nightlife spots to ensure COVID-19 safety measures are being followed.
“There are concerns that the seeds themselves could be state or federal noxious weeds or could carry plant pathogens, insects or diseases that are not known to occur in Nebraska and the U.S. We definitely don’t want those pests getting out.” -- Julie Van Meter, state agronomist, on mysterious seeds from China showing up in Nebraska mailboxes that should not be planted.
"It's very uncomfortable for the entire university. It's uncomfortable for the city of Lincoln and the whole state of Nebraska. Nebraska wants and needs football, and I want to deliver it. And I'm not sure when and if or how we're going to do that." -- Bill Moos, Husker athletic director on the wait for plans for the Big Ten football season.
“We still have obligations for the rodeo improvements that we anticipated paying for with rodeo revenue. That didn’t happen.” -- Bruce Gubser, Lancaster County Event Center acting finance and budget manager, discussing its request for $2.25 million from the county.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!