The week's best quotes on recruiting, redistricting, healing and Huskers

"They get tired of being told that they're the bad ones — they're always bad, no matter what they do. And there are some situations where, you know, you're in a protest and the things that are being said to you are pretty atrocious. It's really sad, because our officers are risking their lives and they're doing their jobs and they're doing it well." -- Teresa Ewins, Lincoln police chief, on police officers leaving the profession.

“As an Omahan, I would love to have two members in Congress." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, endorsing a controversial GOP redistricting plan that would split Omaha and Douglas County between two congressional districts that was later rejected by the Legislature for a compromise.

"I truly believe that empowered women empower women." -- Anitra Warrior, owner of Morningstar Counseling, after being honored as Woman of the Year at the 2021 annual Inspire — Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards.

"We live at the edge of hospital capacity literally every day." -- Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist, describing one of the problems with a central transfer center that aims to find beds for the state's sickest patients at larger facilities when none are available at smaller local hospitals.