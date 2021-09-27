The week's best quotes on recruiting, redistricting, healing and Huskers

"They get tired of being told that they're the bad ones — they're always bad, no matter what they do. And there are some situations where, you know, you're in a protest and the things that are being said to you are pretty atrocious. It's really sad, because our officers are risking their lives and they're doing their jobs and they're doing it well." -- Teresa Ewins, Lincoln police chief, on police officers leaving the profession.
“As an Omahan, I would love to have two members in Congress." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, endorsing a controversial GOP redistricting plan that would split Omaha and Douglas County between two congressional districts that was later rejected by the Legislature for a compromise.
"I truly believe that empowered women empower women." -- Anitra Warrior, owner of Morningstar Counseling, after being honored as Woman of the Year at the 2021 annual Inspire — Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards.
"We live at the edge of hospital capacity literally every day." -- Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, a Lincoln pulmonologist, describing one of the problems with a central transfer center that aims to find beds for the state's sickest patients at larger facilities when none are available at smaller local hospitals.
“It is devastating, disappointing, disheartening. Pro-life state, my butt. If we can’t support the working mothers in this building — man — it’s like talking out of both sides of your mouth, people." -- Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, after the mothers' room at the Capitol was temporarily converted to office space during a renovation project.
“I’m tired of it, and we have a ton of guys that battled their butt off today. I told them I don’t want anyone hanging their head. We have a really good football team. ... But they’ve got to be sick of this stuff. I’m sick of it. They’re sick of it. We’ve got to be able to count on guys when we need them to do their job.” -- Scott Frost, Husker football coach, after a 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State Sunday, where mental errors and special teams problems plagued the team.
"They are forcing me to make the first appeal, but as soon as that is done I will force them to set an execution date if I can. I did it; I’m guilty. I’m not looking to win on a technicality.” -- Aubrey Trail, in an e-mail to the Omaha World-Herald, on his intent to fire his lawyers, represent himself and sell antiques to donate proceeds to a fund in honor of Sydney Loofe, who he is convicted of murdering. Trail has been sentenced to death.