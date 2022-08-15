The week's best quotes on police raises, food trucks, StarTran, petitions and more

“Now we’re at a place where I’m really anxious to see how food trucks can change the face of downtown." -- Nick Maestas, owner of Muchachos, on an ordinance to expand a pilot program allowing food trucks to operate in certain downtown locations.

“Paying more is just part of the deal. It’s just showing them we are standing behind them." -- Richard Meginnis, Lincoln City Council member, on the unanimous vote in favor of a three-year contract with the police department, making Lincoln officers the highest paid in law enforcement in the state.

“It’s just one of those things. It’s like going to the dentist’s office. If you have a cavity, there’s only one way to fix it, that we know. It requires a little pain up front." -- Jeff Jackson, aquatic habitat program manager for the Nebraska Game and Park Commission, on the planned kill of all fish in Wagon Train Lake to eliminate undesirable species that have taken over the lake.

"Lincoln is a health center that has always seen quite a bit of protest activity. We have seen a bit of an increase. … There's more people, and they're a little bit more amplified.” -- Andi Curry Grubb, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, describing activity outside the clinic since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“What I can say is we’re not giving up. We’re exploring different options, but we think we have a plan. We’re not in despair.” -- Kay Siebler, a grassroots organizer who helped lead an effort to get the Fairness Ordinance placed on the November ballot through a petition drive, after the petitions were ruled invalid by Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively because they didn't include a statement about whether petition circulators were paid or volunteers.

“We’ve got a dark cloud over town, but we’re working to get our spirit back. We will get that spirit back.” -- Wayne Freeman, a friend of Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford, three of the victims, along with Michele Ebeling, of a quadruple homicide in Laurel, as the town paid tribute to the victims and supported family members.

“This is a truly historic day for our community. If I knew how to do a cartwheel, I’d do one.” -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, announcing a $23.6 million federal grant that will clear the way to build a new bus transfer station for StarTran.