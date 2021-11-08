The week's best quotes on pesticides, prisons and property taxes

"Most of these contaminants and their breakdown products are highly water-soluble and can leach into groundwater and drain into surface waters," Schalles said. "The AltEn site presents great risk to eastern Nebraska's water, soil, air and potentially to human health." -- John Schalles, a professor of biology at Creighton University, voicing concern about plans to cover waste from the AltEn site near Mead without shielding it from the soil below.

"There's no easy answer for the delta variant." -- Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, discussing COVID cases in the city and county despite the high incidence of vaccination and a mask mandate.

"Now I'm more resolved, in January, as soon as I can, to address the same topic." -- Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, after an effort failed to bring senators back for a special session to consider a prohibition on employers enacting their own vaccination mandates.

“I didn’t come to Nebraska to help lead an agency to failure. This is year 40 in this business. My heart and soul is dedicated to it, and I hate where we’re at right now.” -- Scott Frakes, Department of Correctional Services director, talking about the state of Nebraska's prison system at a townhall meeting in North Omaha last week.