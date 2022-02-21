The week's best quotes on people, places, petitions and progress

“Even with competitive wages, we’re unable to get people to move here. Not because they are afraid of coming to rural America, but because they have nowhere to live.” — Vince Dugan, of Trego-Dugan, a national aviation company long headquartered in North Platte, on the difficulty of finding housing for new hires in rural Nebraska.

“We arrive at this day having come a real long distance from the imagination of our country's founders. We’ve come a long way because of the countless sacrifices of many who’ve given their lives and dedicated their hearts so that we who follow might partake in the Constitution’s promise, that all are granted equal rights and equal protection.” — Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who introduced the fairness ordinance, which the Lincoln City Council passed 5-0.

“Our message is simple. Let Us Vote. The Lincoln City Council should not be allowed to circumvent the will of the citizens of Lincoln." — A statement from the Nebraska Family Alliance as it launches a petition drive to put Lincoln's newly passed fairness ordinance on the ballot.

“Our case counts and hospitalization rates are dropping with each passing day. It’s a promising sign that we are moving to endemic stage of COVID. It’s important that we pursue policies that let Nebraskans return to normal while continuing to live with the virus.” — Gov. Pete Ricketts, urging fewer COVID-related restrictions as case numbers fall.

“These one-time federal funds offer our state a rare opportunity not only to recover from the pandemic, but to grow our economy and quality of life for generations to come." -- Ted Carter, Nebraska University president, discussing with legislators proposals for $185 million in project using American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“I'm going to resign. I'm not going to take my family through this.” -- Sen. Mike Groene or North Platte after allegations he took inappropriate photos of a female staffer. Groene also announced that he wouldn't run for a seat on the university Board of Regents.

