The week's best quotes on pay raises, pride, the pandemic and places to live

“We have heard from individuals who previously worked for us and want to come back. We are getting interest from people in other states. There is no doubt that this unprecedented increase in salaries is sparking a great deal of interest, and we intend to capitalize on the momentum.” -- Scott Frakes, director of corrections for the state of Nebraska on impact of salary increases for staffers. Starting wages rise from $20 per hour to $28.

"I'm so proud of them as players because the reality is there are not a lot of examples where you have a team that has the record that we had this year, and not just this year but previous years, who played as hard and as well and together as our team down the stretch. I think that speaks to the character of the young men in the program." -- Trev Alberts, Husker athletic director, discussing the football team, which went 3-9, with each loss by only one score.

“We are eager to change the math and achieve a bottom-line goal that benefits everyone — more high-quality homes that families can afford making neighborhoods more stable and our community more successful." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on a co-op concept to add 5,000 affordable housing units in the next 10 years.