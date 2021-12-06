The week's best quotes on pay raises, pride, the pandemic and places to live

“We have heard from individuals who previously worked for us and want to come back. We are getting interest from people in other states. There is no doubt that this unprecedented increase in salaries is sparking a great deal of interest, and we intend to capitalize on the momentum.” -- Scott Frakes, director of corrections for the state of Nebraska on impact of salary increases for staffers. Starting wages rise from $20 per hour to $28.
"I'm so proud of them as players because the reality is there are not a lot of examples where you have a team that has the record that we had this year, and not just this year but previous years, who played as hard and as well and together as our team down the stretch. I think that speaks to the character of the young men in the program." -- Trev Alberts, Husker athletic director, discussing the football team, which went 3-9, with each loss by only one score.
“We are eager to change the math and achieve a bottom-line goal that benefits everyone — more high-quality homes that families can afford making neighborhoods more stable and our community more successful." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on a co-op concept to add 5,000 affordable housing units in the next 10 years.
"But it's getting old when every person who rolls through the door, it's like, 'Yup, unvaccinated. Again,'" -- Dr. Brian Boer, section chief of critical care medicine for Nebraska Medicine, discussing the frustrations face by health care staffers as COVID continues to spread despite vaccinations.
"The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the 'N' for (four) years. I want to thank Coach Frost, (former quarterbacks coach Mario) Verduzco, and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great University. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey. … I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum." -- Adrian Martinez, Husker quarterback and three-time team captain confirming via Twitter that he's entering the transfer portal and leaving UNL.