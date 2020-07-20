The week's best quotes on pawn shops, COVID-19, State Games and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We can't keep outdated ordinances and regulations just because that's the way that it always has been." -- James Michael Bowers, Lincoln City councilman, on a new ordinance that would allow pawn shops to be open on Sunday. The old law closing them might have been on the books since the 1930s.

"We believe ... that we can safely ... reopen school for 100% of our students today, unless conditions change." Steve Joel, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, during a virtual Face the Chamber speech last week.

"I think we get better compliance if you don't make it a mandate." Gov. Pete Ricketts, on his decision not to require the wearing of masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We work hard to keep politics out of law enforcement." -- Terry Wagner, Lancaster County sheriff, address city and county officials on calls for policing reforms. Wagner and Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister urged officials to use data, not emotion, to evaluate law enforcement staffing and policy.