The week's best quotes on pawn shops, COVID-19, State Games and more

"We can't keep outdated ordinances and regulations just because that's the way that it always has been." -- James Michael Bowers, Lincoln City councilman, on a new ordinance that would allow pawn shops to be open on Sunday. The old law closing them might have been on the books since the 1930s.
"We believe ... that we can safely ... reopen school for 100% of our students today, unless conditions change." Steve Joel, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, during a virtual Face the Chamber speech last week.
"I think we get better compliance if you don't make it a mandate." Gov. Pete Ricketts, on his decision not to require the wearing of masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We work hard to keep politics out of law enforcement." -- Terry Wagner, Lancaster County sheriff, address city and county officials on calls for policing reforms. Wagner and Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister urged officials to use data, not emotion, to evaluate law enforcement staffing and policy.
"Rather than focusing strictly on enforcement, it allows our department to promote a secure environment while helping educates students in the co-production of community safety." -- Hassan Ramzah, new chief of police at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, on how his community policing philosophy will fit in a campus environment.
"We wanted to find a way to support these folks who have recently fallen in love with their bikes all over again, and hopefully keep the momentum going so they continue to ride as things settle back down." -- Julie Smith, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, on hour-long online Smart Cycling classes to help newer riders be safer riders.
"You can see one of the things that's really, really great is that lots of these folks haven't gotten together for a while. That's one of the things about the Cornhusker State Games ... it's kind of a reunion thing. But ironically, that's the part that we really have to be careful with." -- Dave Mlnarik, Nebraska Sports Council executive director, on the reaction of athletes coming together for the Cornhusker State Games.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.