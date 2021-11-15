The week's best quotes on not changing coaches, changing clocks and more

"Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract. I am excited to continue to work together with Scott. We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska football to again compete for championships." -- Trev Alberts, Husker athletic director, announcing a restructured contract for head football coach Scott Frost, and that Frost will return in 2022.

"We turned our clocks back an hour. And in March, we will wind them forward an hour again. This practice dates back to World War I .... And, yet, for reasons that no one can cogently explain, we carry out this outdated practice today (in) an era of energy-efficient LED light bulbs and energy-saving appliances." -- Sen. Tom Briese of Albion on a proposal to make Daylight Saving Time year round.

“I believe that (Bailey Boswell is) as guilty or guiltier. If it wasn’t for her, my daughter would never have been there. If this doesn’t warrant the death penalty, I feel Nebraska should just get rid of it." -- George Loofe, father of murder victim Sydney Loofe in an interview with the Omaha World-Herald, after Boswell was sentenced to life in prison instead of the death penalty, in the November 2017 slaying.