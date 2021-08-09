The week's best quotes on masks, gold medals, marijuana and more

"Everybody is tired of the pandemic. We want this to go away and get back to normal. and, unfortunately, we’re not there, so we have to take this step. And I think that this will help us get there, at least that’s our hope." -- Lincoln Public School Superintendent Steve Joel on reversing course and requiring students sixth grade and younger to wear masks.
“I cried more in the last 24 hours than I think I have in my career. I’m not an emotional player, an emotional person. But I think just the emotions got the best of me. I’m now in kind of this euphoria, a state of shock.” -- Former Nebraska volleyball player Jordan Larson, one of three ex-Huskers on the first U.S. women's volleyball team to win Olympic gold.
"Our main goal is putting in place language that we feel absolutely confident in that we have looked at every type of potential challenge that could come and feel we have addressed it." -- Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln on withdrawing the initially filed petition to legalize medical cannabis and replacing it with a pair of initiatives modeled on the successful casino gambling effort.
"The facts are not red or blue. And they shouldn't be used as a narrative from politicians or angry parents."-- Schoo Middle School teacher Jake Bogus, testifying before the LPS board about untrue accusations that social studies teachers are teaching critical race theory.
"We felt requiring vaccination was the best way to 'get back to normal' while ensuring the highest number of positive outcomes." -- Doane University President Roger Hughes on the decision to require proof of vaccination for all students.
"I cannot believe an institution of higher learning is even considering introducing such a ridiculous resolution as the one you are proposing banning critical race theory." -- Michael Stoos, criticizing Regent Jim Pillen's anti-critical race theory resolution in an email.
“These big wind events can do more damage than a tornado because of the area involved. We are trying to get people to pay heed to some of these higher-end thunderstorms.” -- Scott Dergan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Valley, on a new system to send alerts to smartphone of people in the path of especially dangerous storms.