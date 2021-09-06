The week's best quotes on maintaining tradition and creating change

"Fans are what make Nebraska football, Nebraska football. That’s just the truth. I can’t tell you that maintaining the sellout streak is not an overwhelming effort, but it’s an area of focus for all of our staff." -- NU athletic director Trev Alberts, talking about NU's 376-game sellout streak, in place since 1962. It was preserved for the Fordham game when two donors stepped, purchasing tickets for underserved youth.
"Do we trust the data (or) do we compensate for alleged underreporting of rural areas? Either we rely on the numbers or this won't work." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha on concerns by some that population shifts from rural to urban areas will change the makeup of the Legislature.
“I am committed to doing more and to having an ongoing dialogue with students across our campus community.” -- Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor, addressing student government leaders last week after protests related to sexual assaults on campus.
"As a woman, it hurts to know that I'm surrounded by so many survivors. We shouldn't have survivors at all. Because it shouldn't be happening." -- Dominique Liu-Sang, a community organizer, addressing a rally on the UNL campus to support survivors of sexual assault.
"These next couple of weeks are going to be very important." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, addressing the hope that the number of COVID infections is stabilizing.
"The moratorium was one of the tools in our toolbox to keep people housed. Now that tool's been taken away." -- Mindy Rush Chipman, director of the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, on concerns that evictions will rise after a Supreme Court ruling that blocks an eviction moratorium.
"We got in each other's grilles a bit, and I loved it. That's what we need. We need more of it, and we brought the energy out of each other. Those guys stepped to the plate. That's what we need as a team, that's what we needed today, and that's what we're going to need going forward. We love each other, right? We called each other out." -- Adrian Martinez, Husker quarterback, on pushing his offensive line in the team's 52-7 win over Fordham.