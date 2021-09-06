The week's best quotes on maintaining tradition and creating change

"The moratorium was one of the tools in our toolbox to keep people housed. Now that tool's been taken away." -- Mindy Rush Chipman , director of the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights, on concerns that evictions will rise after a Supreme Court ruling that blocks an eviction moratorium.

"We got in each other's grilles a bit, and I loved it. That's what we need. We need more of it, and we brought the energy out of each other. Those guys stepped to the plate. That's what we need as a team, that's what we needed today, and that's what we're going to need going forward. We love each other, right? We called each other out." -- Adrian Martinez, Husker quarterback, on pushing his offensive line in the team's 52-7 win over Fordham.