The week's best quotes on Madden, Starkweather, weather and change

"It's my story; it happened to me. It was an odd thing: Someone goes on to kill 11 people, and I was the first one he shot." -- Don Wendling, who was shot with a BB gun in 1951 by Charlie Starkweather, who, seven years later went on a killing spree that shook Lincoln, made national headlines and still gather attention to this day.
"My intent was to find a tribally-led entity that could help transform Whiteclay from a place of death and destruction into a place of hope and healing. It's the best insurance policy we have to keep the beer stores from returning to Whiteclay." -- John Maisch, a Nebraska native and Oklahoma law professor whose documentary shed light on the plight of Whiteclay, on an effort to purchase 48 acres of land in the town and establish a health center focused on alcohol rehabilitation.
"Lincoln's attitude about accomplishing big things has dramatically changed. It has matured into a city that proactively takes on major challenges to enhance the city." -- Wendy Birdsall, retiring Chamber of Commerce president, on the ways she's seen the city change during her 30 years at the chamber and 15 as its leader.
"Law-abiding Nebraskans who are legally allowed to own a firearm should not have to jump through hoops to exercise their constitutional rights." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts in a statement, indicating if the Legislature passed a measure allowing concealed carry without a permit he would sign it.
"One woman brought me a rhubarb pie. I didn't even know what rhubarb pie was, but it was great. The whole town came out." -- John Madden, NFL Hall of Fame coach and TV commentator, who died last week, in a 1990 Sports Illustrated article remember his visit to Beaver Crossing.
"It'll be a nice arctic shock for everybody out there." -- Brett Albright with the National Weather Service in Omaha, on a winter storm that brought single digit temperatures and several inches of snow to wide swaths of Nebraska and the Midwest.