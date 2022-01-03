The week's best quotes on Madden, Starkweather, weather and change

"It's my story; it happened to me. It was an odd thing: Someone goes on to kill 11 people, and I was the first one he shot." -- Don Wendling, who was shot with a BB gun in 1951 by Charlie Starkweather, who, seven years later went on a killing spree that shook Lincoln, made national headlines and still gather attention to this day.

"My intent was to find a tribally-led entity that could help transform Whiteclay from a place of death and destruction into a place of hope and healing. It's the best insurance policy we have to keep the beer stores from returning to Whiteclay." -- John Maisch, a Nebraska native and Oklahoma law professor whose documentary shed light on the plight of Whiteclay, on an effort to purchase 48 acres of land in the town and establish a health center focused on alcohol rehabilitation.

"Lincoln's attitude about accomplishing big things has dramatically changed. It has matured into a city that proactively takes on major challenges to enhance the city." -- Wendy Birdsall, retiring Chamber of Commerce president, on the ways she's seen the city change during her 30 years at the chamber and 15 as its leader.