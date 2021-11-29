The week's best quotes on Lincoln's future, UNL's anti-racism plan and one last NU loss

“This is a plan. It’s always changeable if we have new information. It’s kind of written in sandstone, not real stone.” -- Bennie Shobe, Lincoln City Council member, on the city's newly approved 10-year update to is comprehensive plan that guides land use.
"I was misled by Ronnie Green. I don't believe anything he says anymore, and I don't know how you get that back. I could not be more disgusted with what just happened." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, expressing his distrust of Chancellor Ronnie Green and disapproval of UNL's plan to examine racism, discrimination and the achievement gap.
"Was the rollout of UNL’s plan perfect? No. Key stakeholders, starting with our Board of Regents, should have been engaged earlier. ... I have also spoken to Governor Ricketts, whose partnership means a great deal to me personally and professionally. I hope he will accept my pledge that we will do all we can to maintain our positive working relationship in support of his goal to grow Nebraska." -- Ted Carter, University of Nebraska president, writing in an open letter to Nebraskans on UNL's plans.
"Our plan is to focus on getting people vaccinated and not doing an extension. But if something happens that changes that, we will certainly make an announcement." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, announcing an extension of the mask mandate to Dec. 23, but indicating she hopes it will be the last extension.
“We haven’t had this before. All the agencies are trying to figure it out together. It’s a challenge. It’s an effort of the community to get through it, to help them, because we’re all human.” -- Pimpicha Tubsuwan, a Lincoln resident on efforts to find homes and services for Afghan refugees relocating to the city.
"It’s unfortunate that a team so great can do so many things good and it just turns out bad. I have no answer for this game, honestly. It just feels like it’s an ongoing dream, and it happens week in and week out that we have some of the top teams in the country (held) to a certain amount of points, certain amount of yards, doing our thing and just one play or one hiccup just knocks the whole tower down.” -- Cam Taylor-Britt, four-year Husker defensive back, on the fourth-quarter loss to Iowa.