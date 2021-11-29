The week's best quotes on Lincoln's future, UNL's anti-racism plan and one last NU loss

“This is a plan. It’s always changeable if we have new information. It’s kind of written in sandstone, not real stone.” -- Bennie Shobe, Lincoln City Council member, on the city's newly approved 10-year update to is comprehensive plan that guides land use.

"I was misled by Ronnie Green. I don't believe anything he says anymore, and I don't know how you get that back. I could not be more disgusted with what just happened." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, expressing his distrust of Chancellor Ronnie Green and disapproval of UNL's plan to examine racism, discrimination and the achievement gap.

"Was the rollout of UNL’s plan perfect? No. Key stakeholders, starting with our Board of Regents, should have been engaged earlier. ... I have also spoken to Governor Ricketts, whose partnership means a great deal to me personally and professionally. I hope he will accept my pledge that we will do all we can to maintain our positive working relationship in support of his goal to grow Nebraska." -- Ted Carter, University of Nebraska president, writing in an open letter to Nebraskans on UNL's plans.