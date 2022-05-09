The week's best quotes on libraries, parks, courts and Cather

“I am so proud of the people who make up our library staff, and of their ability and commitment to serve the people of Lincoln. I want to thank the many people who have been our partners throughout the years, especially those who served on the Library Board and through the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries. It's been an honor to be the Library Director in this city that so clearly values lifelong education.” -- Pat Leach, Lincoln City Libraries director, announcing plans to retire at the end of August. She's led the libraries since 2008 and worked for the system since 1979.

“As our city grows, new neighborhoods will continue to be built next to existing neighborhoods, community amenities and places of worship. When that happens, the city will continue to listen to community concerns, then use thoughtful zoning policies and the Comprehensive Plan to help neighbors find meaningful ways to live and grow together." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, discussing her intention to sign off on the zoning and land annexation that would allow a development near Wilderness Park to proceed, despite opposition that it would harm the sanctity of the Native American sweat lodge.

We are here today to take back our voice, which was stolen from us at last week’s City Council hearing. As Indigenous people of this land, we have had much taken from us over the past few centuries. Today we are standing up and saying, ‘No more! We are here. We are strong. We will remain.'” -- Kevin Abourezk, a leader of the Niskithe Prayer Camp, set up to protest the siting of a development on land near a Native sweat lodge.

"My initial thought (like everyone’s) was that it was a strategic leak by someone. As I think about it more, I really can’t say. Why does anyone breach personal or professional trust? It could be strategic. It could be political on either side. It could just be human weakness or a desire for drama. Or it could be simple carelessness." -- Preeta Bansal, a Lincoln native who clerked for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, on the leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Your senses can become totally activated when you do this, I can find almost a euphoric state when I’m fully engaged. It’s the greatest high you can have.” -- Tim Youd, describing what it feels like to retype a classic novel, as he worked on a Willa Cather book using a typewriter believed to have been used by Cather herself.

