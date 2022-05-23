The week's best quotes on land use, people power, gas prices and child care

“We’re here to ask you to stand with us, to continue to walk with us as we strive for a better city that is respectful of our land, respectful of our water and respectful of the Indigenous stewards of this land." -- Erin Poor, as she and others dismantled the Niskíthe Prayer Camp, which had been erected to draw attention to how a planned housing development could adversely affect sacred Native sites, on a larger issue, including Native perspectives when making decisions on land use.

“It seems Lucy is a very reasonable accommodation and it seems very reasonable to keep her in her home. Lucy is one lucky pig. Mini-pig, excuse me.” -- Tom Beckius, city councilmember, approving a waiver of the city code, which prohibits swine in the city limits. Lucy is identified as an emotional support animal.

“When you look at the map, it shows certain counties have the power to either qualify an initiative for the ballot or disqualify an initiative from the ballot over other counties and we believe that is a violation of equal protection." -- Daniel Gutman, a contract attorney working with the ACLU of Nebraska, explaining the reasoning behind a lawsuit disputing the requirement that signatures for petition drives must reach the 5% voter threshold in 38 of 93 Nebraska counties.

"While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.” -- Patrick DeHaan, lead petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, a gas price comparison website, on high gas prices approaching the Memorial Day weekend and the slim hope they could fall.

"In order for children to be well and thriving, we need a workforce that is well and thriving." -- Alexandra Daro, a research specialist at the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, on how staffing shortages are affecting quality day care for children.

"The pandemic is not done, although we wish it were. Please consider your own personal risk level and what actions you can take to minimize that risk." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, as the county's COVID risk dial moved into the higher-risk mid-yellow range, as case counts rise, though hospitalizations and deaths have not increased.

