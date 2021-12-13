The week's best quotes on kids, COVID and college volleyball

"We're not at the head of the pack. We have a lot of room for growth, and so this is an important collaboration because we have some misinformation hurdles to get over to make sure that people feel safe and comfortable giving their children the vaccine." -- Sharon Stoolman, a pediatrician at Children's Hospital, announcing the Max the Vax campaign developed by Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha and the Nebraska Depa0rtment of Education to encourage vaccinations among children.

"I told the team this is one of — I don't know if I want to use the word greatest — but it was one of the most satisfying wins to come here and win, especially with the season we’ve had and the setbacks we’ve had. Losing matches, and all of that. But we’ve been really close, and tonight they put it together.” -- John Cook, Husker volleyball coach after defeating No. 2 seed Texas to advance to the Final Four.