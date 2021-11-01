The week's best quotes on heating, helping, COVID and coaches

"A team shouldn't need the head coach to motivate them all the time. That's my job. That's what I do. But a great team doesn't need a coach to motivate it all the time." -- Husker Head Coach Scott Frost, after Saturday's home loss to Purdue.
"The data tells us our local situation is still concerning, and we're not yet in a position where we can safely remove the mask requirement." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director announcing that the mask mandate for the city and county would be extended until Nov. 24.
“Families struggling before COVID are worse off and even further behind coming out of COVID. Any further stresses like increased utility bills makes it that much more difficult for families to make ends meet.” -- Matt Wallen, senior vice president of the United Way of the Midlands, discussing concerns heading into a winter when natural gas and other heating fuels are at their highest prices in some time.
"We know that it's important to not just address abuse as it's happening, but that it's a long road to recovery. And it's critical that we address the physical, emotional (and) mental aspects of abuse. And our hope is that through this Room to Heal campaign ... we'll see a much more robust response to child abuse and prevention in our community." -- Paige Piper, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center, announcing a $5.2 million, 17,000-square foot expansion.
"Our work as a city, as a community, is to make sure every census tract and every neighborhood and every person has access to opportunities that help improve their health and their lives and their families' future. That's what this is really about. ... It's not about a map. It's about the people on the map." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, discussing the latest version of the Community Health Endowment's Place Matters maps, which examine poverty and diversity.
“President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power. While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts in a press release, announcing an executive order that state agencies would be barred from complying with the federal vaccination mandate.