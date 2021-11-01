The week's best quotes on heating, helping, COVID and coaches

"A team shouldn't need the head coach to motivate them all the time. That's my job. That's what I do. But a great team doesn't need a coach to motivate it all the time." -- Husker Head Coach Scott Frost, after Saturday's home loss to Purdue.

"The data tells us our local situation is still concerning, and we're not yet in a position where we can safely remove the mask requirement." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director announcing that the mask mandate for the city and county would be extended until Nov. 24.

“Families struggling before COVID are worse off and even further behind coming out of COVID. Any further stresses like increased utility bills makes it that much more difficult for families to make ends meet.” -- Matt Wallen, senior vice president of the United Way of the Midlands, discussing concerns heading into a winter when natural gas and other heating fuels are at their highest prices in some time.