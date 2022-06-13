The week's best quotes on gun safety, event safety, traffic safety and personal safety

"We used to think years and years ago when I started in law enforcement — 25, 30 years ago — that it was more so the target was the stadiums, the facility, and that's not the case now. It's the crowd, it's people and ... we need to plan accordingly for that." -- Joey Sturm, an instructor with National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security, which led a Lincoln Public Schools-sponsored training event on sports event risk management.

"There's a lot of people that saw things that night that they'll never un-see. When incidents like this happen, there's a cost to them. And this is part of it." -- Teresa Ewins, Lincoln police chief, urging anyone who witnessed the May 29 O Street crash that killed two women and injured 20 to get mental health care to deal with potential trauma.

“We have a moral and humanitarian responsibility to support the refugees and Ukraine. We're not being bombed. We're not having our fields decimated by tanks. We're not having to get off our equipment to go fight a war.” -- Don Hutchens, who farms near Geneva, on his hope that Nebraska farmers are willing to support their counterparts in Ukraine, while the war their reduces grain supply, driving up the price that Nebraska and U.S. farmers are getting.

“Words are not enough. We have been going around in circles about guns for decades. There are commonsense gun safety measures we can take at the state and federal levels that repeatedly go nowhere as we offer condolences and condolences and condolences rather than solutions.” -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, in a Facebook post, on why she signed on to a letter from more than 200 mayors calling on senators to act on two gun safety bills passed in the House.

“I really believe our community is not ready to go to war on this at this point … I just know there’s a fear and people have been able to use this to drive a wedge between people in Lincoln.” -- Richard Meginnis, City Council member, on attempting to rescind the "fairness ordinance" passed by the council and opposed by a petition drive to put it to a vote of the people.

"Everything's gone really well. Everything's working smoothly. We've got a heavy lift this year, but we're on track to be open on time." -- Alan Hayes, a project manager for Hawkins Construction, on progress on the South Beltway, which is set to open in less than a year.

