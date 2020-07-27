The week's best quotes on graduation, mask mandates, COVID-19 and more

“With all the uncertainty, no one was sure we’d get this last piece of closure after all of our other senior events were canceled. It’s really important to me.” – Lincoln Southwest graduate Ingrid Gessert on being able to celebrate commencement in person.
"I believe we ought to continue to encourage people to wear masks. A mask is a tool to help you control the spread of the virus. … But I think we need to be cautious about making something a crime that we want people to adopt voluntarily.” – Gov. Pete Ricketts, reiterating his belief that mask-wearing should be voluntarily, not mandatory.
"It’s just a matter of time before the spread goes beyond those young folks, as they don’t live in a bubble. Once they go to a family gathering for Sunday dinner, visit Grandma in the nursing home or if one of them works in food service (or) cleaning at the assisted-living center, then things get ugly." – Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, on the uptick in COVID-19 cases among young Lincolnites.
“I worry about everybody and everything. I don’t see how ... students and staff going back to school is logistically going to work.” – Lincoln High School teacher Carol Flora on schools reopening during the pandemic. She will return to work, but her three children will participate in remote learning.
"By restoring college athletes' rights, we're sending a clear message to students across the country: You're welcome in Nebraska." – Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha after her bill to allow endorsement contracts for college athletes was advanced to the governor’s desk.
"I want to remind people that we will still have different philosophies. We will not agree on everything. "That doesn't necessarily make the other person stupid or ignorant. It must mean they feel differently." – Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, addressing lawmakers before the session got off to a rancorous start.
