The week's best quotes on food, fairness and federal court

“The journey toward the promise (of equality) was never guaranteed to be easy or short or convenient. To the upcoming generations – to the youth of our city – I want you to know I see you. I have been where you stand now and I promise you it will get better.” -- Sändra Washington, City Council member, after the vote to rescind Lincoln's fairness ordinance.

"The plaintiffs in this case argue, among other things, that the 38-county rule violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, because it gives more power to voters in rural counties than in urban counties. And it does." -- U.S. District Judge John Gerrard, issuing a temporary injunction barring the secretary of state from rejecting ballot initiatives that fail to gather signatures from 5% of voters in at least 38 of the state's 93 counties.

"I cannot think of a more fitting name for this district office or a more fitting display of Dr. Joel's work in the district and leaving it better than he found it, so I am very pleased to support this recommendation." -- Don Mayhew, Lincoln school board president, on a plan to name the district office building in honor of retiring Superintendent Steve Joel.

“We have mortgaged our home and personally borrowed and spent extraordinary sums of money to pay legal bills; and bills are still coming in. We have two daughters in college — they’re wondering if they have to drop out; and another getting married — she’s already given up on her parents being able to help her pay for her wedding.” -- Celeste Fortenberry, wife of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, in a letter to the judge who will be sentencing her husband after he was found guilty of lying to the FBI and attempting to conceal an illegal campaign donation.

"This building represents more than what the Food Bank of Lincoln has done in the last 40 years. It truly represents what the Food Bank of Lincoln will do in the decades to come." -- Steph Ledbetter, president of the Food Bank board of directors, on its new 60,000-square-foot headquarters.

“Being able to hold the tomahawk, I was like, ‘Wow, my great-great-great-grandfather touched this.’ It felt like a relative was coming home.” -- Stacy Laravie, a descendant of Ponca chief and civil rights icon Standing Bear, on the repatriation ceremony at the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology at Harvard University.

