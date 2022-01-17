The week's best quotes on flags, football, progress and Pershing

"Through the years, the guiding light of my administration has remained the same: to grow Nebraska. And, despite weathering floods, fires and a global pandemic, we have done just that." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, making his final state of the state address.
“I began the process of designing a submission for Lincoln’s next city flag by reflecting on the emotions I felt when I drove into town the first time. Lincoln rises up out of the horizon, beaming with a sense of hope and optimism that is shared by both lifelong residents and recent refugees.” -- Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director and graphic designer, on the inspiration for his winning design for a new flag for the city of Lincoln.
"If you don't think our situation is urgent, you're wrong. If you're sick of COVID, now is not the time to become complacent." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, on the surge of COVID cases as the city's risk dial remained in red or most severe area.
"This is not a standard project where you've done 15 of them before. So there's a little trial and error going on here." -- Rob Jensen, director of Jensen Conservation Services, on an effort to preserve the the 173,000-tile mural from the Pershing Center.
"We can get bogged down in all this NIL stuff and worry what Texas A&M is doing (in the NIL world), and how can we compete with that? Let's just control what we can control right now, and create a unified team that works its tail off and cares for each other and loves each other — and is fundamentally sound, and will never quit. We can do that. And guess what? If we do that, we will win more than three games." -- Trev Alberts, Husker athletic director, discussing the football team prospects in an interview with the Journal Star last week.