The week's best quotes on flags, football, progress and Pershing

"We can get bogged down in all this NIL stuff and worry what Texas A&M is doing (in the NIL world), and how can we compete with that? Let's just control what we can control right now, and create a unified team that works its tail off and cares for each other and loves each other — and is fundamentally sound, and will never quit. We can do that. And guess what? If we do that, we will win more than three games." -- Trev Alberts, Husker athletic director, discussing the football team prospects in an interview with the Journal Star last week.