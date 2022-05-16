The week's best quotes on elections, board meetings, jury duty and football

"Nebraska is a pro-life state. I believe life begins at conception. And those are babies, too." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts during an appearance on CNN, supporting an abortion ban that would include instances of rape and incest.

"Nebraska voters made it clear tonight that they value conservative leadership that represents their Christian, conservative values. I want to thank all those across our great state who helped put our campaign over the top tonight. Tonight, we will celebrate a great victory. Tomorrow, it's back to work in the fight to keep Nebraska great." -- Jim Pillen, winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary. He will face Democrat Carol Blood in November.

"I figure it's for everything I did wrong when I was a little kid. This is my punishment. My wife was so excited that she finally got picked. And I'm like 'whoopie.'" -- Kenneth West Jr., who said he'd been called 10 times to jury duty,

"A board meeting is a meeting held in the public. It's not a meeting with the public. Change on complex issues does not happen through monologue, it happens through dialogue. And a comment is a monologue." -- Bob Rauner, Lincoln Public Schools board member, discussing changes the board is considering regarding public comment rules.

"Much time and effort from the Racing and Gaming Commission has gone into getting us to this important step in the process, and I am grateful we have finally reached this point. But there is much more to be approved before any shovels spear the ground.” -- CEO Chris Kotulak on hopes to get a temporary casino open in Grand Island after the state fair this year.

"For me, my wife and kids didn't see me play ball. So for me, this is the next best thing. This is the goosebumps and the excitement that comes with this. We're super excited." -- Jared Tomich, former NU defensive lineman, who brought his family to the Lincoln premiere of "Day by Day: The Rise," a documentary about the glory years of Husker football.

"It is the bigger pandemic. It's a little quieter, but it's huge out there, and it's not necessarily resolving in the same way. You can't get a vaccine for that." -- Topher Hanson, CenterPointe CEO, on the ongoing mental health crisis that grew of of the COVID pandemic.

