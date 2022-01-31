The week's best quotes on drugs, COVID and coaching

We hear a lot today about fentanyl and opioids and what they're doing. But it's important that we don't lose sight of the fact that methamphetamine continues to be our No. 1 drug threat." -- Justin King, special agent of the DEA, at the unveiling of a new statewide collaboration on enforcement and education to tackle meth use.

Even when case numbers start to decline, the risk of infection will still be high for at least a couple of weeks, and hospitalizations could continue to increase. It’s critical we continue to take action to help preserve access to our hospitals and health care, keep our schools open, and reduce disruptions in business services.” -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health director, on the continuing surge of the omicron variant of COVID in the region.

"There was this craving by the Athletic Department and the coaches: Can we get somebody in here who understands coaches and who will work with coaches and help coaches and help this athletic department be better? So, yeah, I did have an interview, and it was a great process to go through. But I can tell you this: When I was leaving the interview, I turned to Ronnie Green and said, 'I hope we're interviewing Trev. He's really the guy we need to get.'" -- John Cook, Husker volleyball coach, in an interview discussing the aftermath of Bill Moos' abrupt departure as athletic director.

