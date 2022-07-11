The week's best quotes on drones, dissent and Dublin

"Time on-scene is very important. Drone technology has assisted us in reducing that time on scene, which makes it ultimately safer for everybody involved in that event." -- Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, on the benefits of using drones to investigate crash scenes.

“They agreed this would be a wonderful way to recognize Lynn and the legacy he’s left for us. This nature center building represents so many facets of his work — education, recreation and community outreach.” -- Denise Pearce, Lincoln Parks and Recreation social projects administrator, discussing a proposal to name the nature education center at Pioneers Park in honor of Lynn Johnson, recently retired longtime director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

"The public has a role to play in the safety of the community, just as we do. And when the public is willing to come forward and provide information, this helps us quickly clear cases, and I think that leads to a safer and more secure community." -- Jason Stille, assistant police chief, after multiple tips helped lead to an arrest in a recent fatal stabbing in Lincoln.

"It's exciting to see investments from the infrastructure law go to airport projects that will make a difference for Nebraska travelers. This is big news for Nebraskans who rely on our airports for travel, business and to stay connected." -- Sen. Deb Fischer, in an announcement about Lincoln Airport getting $850,000 and Eppley Airfield getting $20 million out of the first $1 billion in grants from the FAA.

"We welcome vigorous debate and even criticism within our ranks. We won't, however, allow the convention to be used as a platform to help recruit or elect people who aren't Republicans." -- Credentialing Committee Chairwoman Pam Dingman, in a statement barring six people, including Matt Innis, from attending the Nebraska Republican Party convention in Kearney.

"This will be a good experience. I've never been out of the country, so I'm looking forward to seeing the Irish culture. The only thing I know about Irish culture is (mixed martial artist) Conor McGregor, so hopefully I see him out there." -- NU running back Rahmir Johnson, on the Huskers' season-opening trip to Dublin to play Northwestern.