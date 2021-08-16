The week's best quotes on diversity, the delta variant, decision-making and Garth

"I think at this point, it's just important for people to recognize that there's going to be queer people around them no matter where they go. They're going to be teaching your children. Or decorating your cakes." -- Andrew Osborn, Butterfly Bakery cake decorator, LGBTQ+ community member and part-time drag queen performer, reflecting on efforts to increase awareness in Lincoln.
"The delta variant is different. It spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, and it's more likely to cause severe illness, particularly among people who are unvaccinated. This is not the same virus we were dealing with months ago." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, on the rising risks posed by the COVID-19 delta variant.
"It's not glamorous: tall brush, weeds, heat, mud -- and multiple places to hide. It's becoming the Wild West again here. Sheriff needs help." -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, in a tweet from a trip he made to the Texas-Mexico border, to observe the illegal immigration situation.
"This is the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of. This might be the loudest thing I’ve ever been a part of. You guys are national champions in all kinds of things.” -- Garth Brooks, thanking the crowd and the University of Nebraska for his concert appearance at Memorial Stadium.
"My children attend our family home schools. They're not forced to wear masks. My children can breathe freely, unlike the children you have here. Once again, I'm here to tell you, you may want to listen to parents here talk to you." -- Sam Lyon, who led an unsuccessful recall effort of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird over Lincoln's mask mandate, addressing the school board on plans to require masks for students in preschool through sixth grade.
"I think because we are the greatest country in the world, we should be able to lay out all of our cards and see what happened in this country and talk about it." -- Batool Ibrahim, a Lincoln Northeast grad and the first Black student regent, discussing the proposal from Regent Jim Pillen to oppose "any imposition of critical race theory" in NU curriculum.
"We get elected to make hard decisions. Nobody here doesn't want property tax relief. ... The struggle and what makes good public policy are the disagreements. Because we don't agree doesn't mean we are tone deaf to what others want." -- City Council member Tammy Ward, on what to do with a $3 million property tax revenue surplus.