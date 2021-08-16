The week's best quotes on diversity, the delta variant, decision-making and Garth

"I think at this point, it's just important for people to recognize that there's going to be queer people around them no matter where they go. They're going to be teaching your children. Or decorating your cakes." -- Andrew Osborn, Butterfly Bakery cake decorator, LGBTQ+ community member and part-time drag queen performer, reflecting on efforts to increase awareness in Lincoln.

"The delta variant is different. It spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, and it's more likely to cause severe illness, particularly among people who are unvaccinated. This is not the same virus we were dealing with months ago." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, on the rising risks posed by the COVID-19 delta variant.

"It's not glamorous: tall brush, weeds, heat, mud -- and multiple places to hide. It's becoming the Wild West again here. Sheriff needs help." -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, in a tweet from a trip he made to the Texas-Mexico border, to observe the illegal immigration situation.