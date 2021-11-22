The week's best quotes on diversity, division, money, mountains, bills and bees

“We are committed to fostering an environment where we better recruit, retain, and support the success of students, faculty and staff who identify as Black, Indigenous, and persons of color. This is not a one and done plan. We recognize that too often in the past, eloquent words have been spoken or great plans announced — to far too little result. As we said last year, now must be different.” -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Marco Barker, in a campuswide email outlining diversity and equity initiatives called "Commitment to Action."

“I urged Chancellor Green to avoid divisive policies. Since then, Chancellor Green has misrepresented my position on it in conversations with university stakeholders. He has told people that I support it, and nothing could be further from the truth.” -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, opposing the university's "Commitment to Action" plan, noting that would "pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race rather than as individuals with unique strengths."