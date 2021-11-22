The week's best quotes on diversity, division, money, mountains, bills and bees

“We are committed to fostering an environment where we better recruit, retain, and support the success of students, faculty and staff who identify as Black, Indigenous, and persons of color. This is not a one and done plan. We recognize that too often in the past, eloquent words have been spoken or great plans announced — to far too little result. As we said last year, now must be different.” -- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion Marco Barker, in a campuswide email outlining diversity and equity initiatives called "Commitment to Action."
“I urged Chancellor Green to avoid divisive policies. Since then, Chancellor Green has misrepresented my position on it in conversations with university stakeholders. He has told people that I support it, and nothing could be further from the truth.” -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, opposing the university's "Commitment to Action" plan, noting that would "pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race rather than as individuals with unique strengths."
"I've never seen anything like 2021 and, frankly, no one else has either." -- Tom Bergquist, state fiscal office director, on an expected $1.47 billion in the state's rainy day fund, a number that will grow with an additional $1 billion coming in from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
"Summit." -- Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, in a text after he and Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil reached the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
"We recognize that education is the cornerstone to economic development and a strong workforce, Education is a priority for every Nebraskan. We need to be responsive and assure that the funding and resources are available not only today but well into the future." -- Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, on a proposal to change the state's school aid formula and provide property tax relief.
“We always talk about bees being canaries in the coal mine, but nobody has ever tried to use them as a method of identifying hot spots. We know (the pesticides) are all over. We’re trying to find out where and at what level.” -- Judy Wu-Smart, an assistant professor of entomology at UNL, describing how they are using bees to track the spread of contamination from the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead.