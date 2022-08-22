The week's best quotes on debates, Dublin, travel and TV

"If we can't be transparent in an organic space where the public can see how well we can think on our feet and what our answers may be without political rhetoric and party speaking points, why run for office?" -- Sen. Carol Blood, Democratic gubernatorial candidate making her case for a debate with Republican opponent Jim Pillen.
"Any gubernatorial debate would only be political theater pushed by left-leaning media looking to prop up the Democrat candidate's sad campaign." -- Kenny Zoeller, GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen's campaign manager, explaining why Pillen doesn't intend to participate in any debates.
“We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals." -- Kevin Warren, Big Ten commissioner, on the league which includes the Huskers signing a $7 billion media deal with Fox, NBC and CBS.
“Being a part of the Sea of Red is one of the most Nebraska feelings I’ve ever had, and I look forward to really feeling like a Nebraskan again." -- Hilary Misle, a Nebraskan living in Madrid, who is headed to Dublin for the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday.
“The difference today — I don’t know if it had to do with COVID, but the last couple Red-Whites we’ve had, it’s like been Love Library. Super quiet,” Cook said. “And today? People were fired up. They were into it." -- John Cook, Husker volleyball coach, reacting to the sell-out crowd at the Red and White Scrimmage Saturday.
“We’ve been talking to our players about handling this the right way and making sure it’s a business trip. But if we have enough work done and feel confident enough with what we’re doing over there, I think we’re confident we can enjoy another country and the culture over there and still focus on the things that we need to get done.” -- Scott Frost, Husker head football coach on the eve of the team's trip to Dublin to take on Northwestern on Saturday.
“I leave you with my parting words: ‘May we all continue to work together and make one another happy so we can have smiles on our faces.’ I shall miss you all.” -- Mike Werner, longtime Wavery mayor, in a final message relayed by current Mayor Bill Gerdes via Facebook. Werner died earlier this month of lung disease at age 63.