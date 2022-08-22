 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QUOTES OF THE WEEK

The week's best quotes on debates, Dublin, travel and TV

"If we can't be transparent in an organic space where the public can see how well we can think on our feet and what our answers may be without political rhetoric and party speaking points, why run for office?" -- Sen. Carol Blood, Democratic gubernatorial candidate making her case for a debate with Republican opponent Jim Pillen.

"Any gubernatorial debate would only be political theater pushed by left-leaning media looking to prop up the Democrat candidate's sad campaign." -- Kenny Zoeller, GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen's campaign manager, explaining why Pillen doesn't intend to participate in any debates.

“We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals." -- Kevin Warren, Big Ten commissioner, on the league which includes the Huskers signing a $7 billion media deal with Fox, NBC and CBS.

“Being a part of the Sea of Red is one of the most Nebraska feelings I’ve ever had, and I look forward to really feeling like a Nebraskan again." -- Hilary Misle, a Nebraskan living in Madrid, who is headed to Dublin for the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday.

“The difference today — I don’t know if it had to do with COVID, but the last couple Red-Whites we’ve had, it’s like been Love Library. Super quiet,” Cook said. “And today? People were fired up. They were into it." -- John Cook, Husker volleyball coach, reacting to the sell-out crowd at the Red and White Scrimmage Saturday.

“We’ve been talking to our players about handling this the right way and making sure it’s a business trip. But if we have enough work done and feel confident enough with what we’re doing over there, I think we’re confident we can enjoy another country and the culture over there and still focus on the things that we need to get done.” -- Scott Frost, Husker head football coach on the eve of the team's trip to Dublin to take on Northwestern on Saturday.

“I leave you with my parting words: ‘May we all continue to work together and make one another happy so we can have smiles on our faces.’ I shall miss you all.” -- Mike Werner, longtime Wavery mayor, in a final message relayed by current Mayor Bill Gerdes via Facebook. Werner died earlier this month of lung disease at age 63.

Editorial, 8/21: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process

Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government.

That’s a particularly important right in Nebraska, where, with our unique unicameral legislature, the petition initiatives stand in as the “second house,” allowing the people to in some cases, like the abolition of the death penalty, reverse a legislative decision and, in others, like Medicaid expansion and casino gambling, force the state to enact policies that the Legislature and governor have rejected.\

Too often, however, the power of the people is being short circuited as petitions are rejected by the Secretary of State in statewide campaigns or locally, election commissioners or county clerks and, in some cases, the Nebraska Supreme Court for reasons other than failing to obtain enough qualified signatures.

The 2020 petition drive to legalize medical marijuana, for example, gathered nearly 200,000 signatures. But the Supreme Court barred the measure from going before the voters, ruling that the language violated the state’s single subject rule.

This year, the medical marijuana drive again gathered enough signatures, but ran afoul of that petitions to have signatures of 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties to get on the ballot. That case remains tied up in federal court, with circulators challenging the constitutionality of the county-by-county requirements.

Most recently, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively determined that petitions to “Let Lincoln Vote” on a proposed city fairness ordinance could not be verified because they did not include a statement indicating whether petition circulators were paid or volunteer, as required by state law.

Each rejection, including those of other campaigns who have had their petitions nullified, thwart the will of the voters through bureaucratic rules and regulations based on state laws that are, it seems, designed to make the petition process as difficult as possible and preserve the power of the Legislature and local governments.

There are, however, solutions to end most rejections for reasons other than failing to attain enough signatures.

The simplest of those would set up a process under which petitions are submitted to either the Secretary of State or local election officials for review before they are circulated.

Such reviews could then pinpoint problems with the petition language – e.g. the two subjects and the lack of the statement about paid or volunteer circulators — and allow organizers to craft a petition that would be approved when submitted for signature verification.

As for the county-by-county requirement, state law could be changed to alter the signature requirements, either by simply setting a percentage needed for the entire state, which would be ideal, or by broadening the areas counted for signatures, for example, by requiring a percentage of signatures by Congressional District rather than county.

Either would alter the current undemocratic inequality that gives a single voter in Arthur County the same ability to qualify an issue for the ballot as 1,216 signatories in Douglas County.

Together those changes, which would require legislative and local government action and funding, would fix many of the petition process problems and, in doing so, restore and preserve the power of the people that is a key element in our state and local democracy.

Husker News