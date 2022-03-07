The week's best quotes on COVID, Ukraine and a petition drive

"We’re happy to see sustained improvement in our local situation. At the same time, we’re also aware of how quickly our situation can change. The future of this pandemic remains uncertain, but right now, we are very encouraged by our progress.” -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director after dropped into the yellow range last week, the lowest level since last October.

"We are seeing a bunch of heroes born in real time." -- Sen. Ben Sasse, speaking of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the fighters fending off Russia's offensive.

“Today is about due process, to give a voice to Lincoln residents who love their city and love their neighbors. Moms, dads, and grandparents walked their neighborhoods with their kids to give them first-hand experience of grassroots mobilization because they believe that the government shouldn't pick and choose who is allowed to think and speak freely." -- Karen Bowling, Nebraska Family Alliance executive director, announcing they had gathered 18,501 signatures, more than four times the number they needed to get Lincoln's fairness ordinance onto the ballot.

"I know the counties see that as unfair. But to me, it is a violation of human dignity to make these people who are incompetent sit in county jails because we won't provide the capacity down at the Regional Center or at some other suitable place to have their competency restored." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop or Omaha, chair of the Judiciary Committee, on LB1223, which would impose a financial penalty on the state when people wait in jail more than 30 days for treatment after being found not competent to stand trial.

"The idea is to find that balance to make it expensive enough that people don't drink too much and still generate some revenue." -- Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena general manager, on the $7.50 or $8.50 for a beer or cocktail at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, the first time alcohol was being sold at a Husker sporting event.

