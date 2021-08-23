The week's best quotes on COVID, overdoses, football and school

"This is an important day for kids. Despite parents feeling very, very strongly — pro-mask or anti-mask — they didn't want to take away from the moments their children are experiencing." Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel, on the first day of school. Parents had discussed protests over the districts policy to have preschool through sixth-grade students wear masks to protect against the spread of COVID.

"A lot of the boys said, 'Man, this is better than Christmas!' I don't know about that part, but they were definitely on cloud nine." -- Dustin Rader, coach of Hastings' Little League baseball team on their arrival in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.

"Today, why people are lacing (cocaine) with fentanyl? I don't know. But I can tell you that just the grain of sand is too much. So, when you think somebody's tossing you a tennis ball, turns out a wrecking ball is coming your way." -- Topher Hansen, CenterPointe president, who started as a volunteer with the Drug Crisis Center in 1975, on the uptick in overdose deaths that have swept Lincoln with 50 lives claimed in the last 30 days.