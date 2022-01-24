The week's best quotes on COVID, MLK, a Husker football hire and more

"There is no doubt we are still in one of the darkest times of the pandemic. This is going to be with us for a little while longer." -- Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, on the surge of omicron cases filling Nebraska hospitals.

"We have the exposure to other people around the world, around the country ... to view it and see how powerful our message can be." -- Riek Bol, Lincoln High senior, on one positive element to the virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Rally and March, which was livestreamed instead of in person this year due to escalating COVID infections.

"Burning down 200 years of history for a few temporary victories is shortsighted at best, and institutional arson at worst. Nebraskans understand the importance of consensus-building," -- Sen. Deb Fischer, as she and Sen. Ben Sasse voted against a change to the filibuster rule that Democrats had attempted to gain passage of their voting rights bill.