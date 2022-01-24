The week's best quotes on COVID, MLK, a Husker football hire and more

"There is no doubt we are still in one of the darkest times of the pandemic. This is going to be with us for a little while longer." -- Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, on the surge of omicron cases filling Nebraska hospitals.
"We have the exposure to other people around the world, around the country ... to view it and see how powerful our message can be." -- Riek Bol, Lincoln High senior, on one positive element to the virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Rally and March, which was livestreamed instead of in person this year due to escalating COVID infections.
"Burning down 200 years of history for a few temporary victories is shortsighted at best, and institutional arson at worst. Nebraskans understand the importance of consensus-building," -- Sen. Deb Fischer, as she and Sen. Ben Sasse voted against a change to the filibuster rule that Democrats had attempted to gain passage of their voting rights bill.
“This virus is not compassionate. It affects your lungs, but it doesn’t affect your brain. You know exactly what’s happening to you as your lungs fail and you can’t breathe.” -- Linda Stones, registered nurse and member of the Nebraska Board of Nursing, while discussing the state shortage of nurses in conjunction with plans for legislation to recruit and retain caregivers.
“The goal of our restorations is to restore dignity to the airplane and to make it as close as we can, under whatever the circumstances are, to what it looked like in service. But fooling the guys who flew it is really hard.” -- Andy Beemer, restoration manager, on efforts to restore an F-117 Nighthawk for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.
"Growing up and going to high school in eastern Colorado, and then to get the phone call from Coach Frost offering me the job — it was a dream come true. You couldn't go to school when I was in middle school and not be able to talk about the Nebraska-CU game. ... It just feels surreal still. It still hasn't sunk in." -- Bryan Applewhite, Nebraska's newly hired running backs coach.