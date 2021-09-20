The week's best quotes on COVID, corrections, recruiting, redistricting, insight and innovation

"I think we are seeing a true drop in cases due to the mask ordinance and K-12 masking in most schools." Dr. Bob Rauner, president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, after a 25% drop in COVID cases in one week.

"Staffing has overtaken overcrowding and any other issue as it related to the Department of Corrections. It affects the safety of not just the inmates, but the security staff themselves. We're in a spiral, it seems to me." -- Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, chair of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, on an inspector general report detail dire staff shortages in the prison system.

“He gave light everywhere he went, and you can’t put that light out. It’s not out.” -- The Rev. Suzanne Howe, speaking of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page at his funeral Friday. Page was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in August.

"Party is important in this process. Let's be realistic. A lot of good can come from a conversation among Republicans. I look forward to meeting with my Republican colleagues." -- Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, discussing the rift among Republicans regarding redistricting. Republicans hold 32 or the Legislature's 49 seats; 33 votes are needed to defeat a filibuster.