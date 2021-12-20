The week's best quotes on COVID, contracts, critters and calamities

"I'm very concerned about what the next days and weeks and even months will look like for us in health care. No one wants to ration care, but that is where we are, and my fear is it will only get worse." -- Derek Vance, president of CHI St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, as the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Lincoln hit a high for the year at 125.
"It's all material things. There's a reason for the season, and it's not to cherish things like this." -- Rebecca Goodwin of Ithaca, commenting on damage done to her home and farmstead outbuildings after Wednesday storms.
“I told our team that this might be the most proud I've been of a Nebraska team, how they handled the season, the setbacks, the losses to get to this match and play like that and even get way down in the fifth and fight our way back." -- Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook on the Huskers' five-set loss to Wisconsin in the national title match.
"There are times, I believe, as executive leaders we have to know when it's right to make a change. At the end of the day, the state has the responsibility for caring for children in the foster care system so we're going to do that." -- Dannette Smith, CEO of the State Department of Health and Human Services, announcing a "joint mutual decision" to end a contract early with Saint Francis Ministries, which oversees care of abused and neglected children in Omaha.
"This year, one of the best gifts we can give ourselves, our families and the community, is protection from COVID-19. So get vaccinated or boosted, and wear a mask." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, as COVID numbers continue to rise in the area.
“Not everyone gets to handpick their own successor and work with them side-by-side for 10 years. My position for 35 years has been to be the keeper of the dream; now, it’s Evan’s turn. And he will more than succeed.” -- John Chapo, CEO of the Lincoln Children's Zoo, announcing his retirement after 35 years, and the promotion of COO Evan Killeen to the CEO position.