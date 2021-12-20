The week's best quotes on COVID, contracts, critters and calamities

"I'm very concerned about what the next days and weeks and even months will look like for us in health care. No one wants to ration care, but that is where we are, and my fear is it will only get worse." -- Derek Vance, president of CHI St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, as the number of COVID patients hospitalized in Lincoln hit a high for the year at 125.

"It's all material things. There's a reason for the season, and it's not to cherish things like this." -- Rebecca Goodwin of Ithaca, commenting on damage done to her home and farmstead outbuildings after Wednesday storms.

“I told our team that this might be the most proud I've been of a Nebraska team, how they handled the season, the setbacks, the losses to get to this match and play like that and even get way down in the fifth and fight our way back." -- Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook on the Huskers' five-set loss to Wisconsin in the national title match.