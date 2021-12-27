The week's best quotes on COVID, commerce and tourism

“There’s going to be a lot of different things we’re going to have to do to reach each individual and, if they’re not working for whatever reason, get them back into the workforce." Gov. Pete Ricketts, on efforts to battle historic low unemployment and get vacant jobs filled.
"We are currently equipped with more tools and treatment options than before, and we are using them to reduce the spread of the virus and its variants." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, announcing an end to the mask mandate in Lancaster County.
"I can't think of worse timing." -- Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, commenting on the loosening of COVID restrictions under the current climate.
“We are lifelong Nebraskans, and there are just a lot of interesting things, places and people in our state. The more passport sites that we’ve visited in the state, the more enthralled we were in our great state and all the things that are in it." -- Bob Marshall, a four-year participant in the Nebraska Passport program, which designates 70 sites each year for tourists to visit.
We're much more comfortable now at the middle and high school level than we were at the beginning of the school year. We felt like again at this point ... everyone that wants to get vaccinated over the age of 12 has. Now it's a matter of personal responsibility, and that goes for staff as well." -- Steve Joel, LPS superintendent, on the district's switch to a policy requiring masks only at the elementary grade levels when school resumes in January.
"Advanced, clean production technology like Monolith's are the types of impactful projects that support not just sustainability, but economic growth and clean energy jobs for the American people." -- Jennifer Granholm, U.S. secretary of energy, in a press release on a $1.04 billion loan to assist with the company's expansion of its carbon black manufacturing operations near Hallam.
"Every time we pop above that red line that’s where there’s not a realistic place to put them. There’s a house supervisor on the receiving end of those calls, and they are going one-by-one, on who gets that next bed. So, obviously, this is heartbreaking for (the staff).” -- Bob Ravenscroft, a Bryan Health vice president, discussing a chart that showed demand and surge capacity as hospitals struggled to find places to care for COVID and other patients.