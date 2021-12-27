The week's best quotes on COVID, commerce and tourism

“There’s going to be a lot of different things we’re going to have to do to reach each individual and, if they’re not working for whatever reason, get them back into the workforce." Gov. Pete Ricketts, on efforts to battle historic low unemployment and get vacant jobs filled.

"We are currently equipped with more tools and treatment options than before, and we are using them to reduce the spread of the virus and its variants." -- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster County health director, announcing an end to the mask mandate in Lancaster County.

"I can't think of worse timing." -- Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, commenting on the loosening of COVID restrictions under the current climate.

“We are lifelong Nebraskans, and there are just a lot of interesting things, places and people in our state. The more passport sites that we’ve visited in the state, the more enthralled we were in our great state and all the things that are in it." -- Bob Marshall, a four-year participant in the Nebraska Passport program, which designates 70 sites each year for tourists to visit.