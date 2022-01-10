The week's best quotes on COVID, climate and the Capitol insurrection one year later

"This right now is the best decision, and I'm sure emails will come with strong opinions." -- Steve Joel, LPS superintendent, addressing the possibility of backlash after the school district announced that all students and teachers in all buildings would return for the second semester under a mask mandate in effect until at least Jan. 28.

"Within a week, a week and a half, essentially everything will be omicron. ... We're going to see COVID illness rates that are unmatched by anything we've seen in the pandemic." -- Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security.

"Overall warming, amplified extremes, wetter winters and more precipitation falling as heavy rain events all have a climate change fingerprint." -- Martha Shulski, state climatologist, on the strange events witnessed throughout 2021 in Nebraska.

"The first time we taught Jan. 6, we were essentially trying to decipher what happened. I would not say a year removed from that the dust has completely settled." -- Thomas Nettleton, a Lincoln Southwest teacher, on the challenging of addressing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in his class.