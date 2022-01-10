 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The week's best quotes on COVID, climate and the Capitol insurrection one year later
0 Comments

The week's best quotes on COVID, climate and the Capitol insurrection one year later

  • 0

"This right now is the best decision, and I'm sure emails will come with strong opinions." -- Steve Joel, LPS superintendent, addressing the possibility of backlash after the school district announced that all students and teachers in all buildings would return for the second semester under a mask mandate in effect until at least Jan. 28.

"Within a week, a week and a half, essentially everything will be omicron. ... We're going to see COVID illness rates that are unmatched by anything we've seen in the pandemic." -- Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security.

"Overall warming, amplified extremes, wetter winters and more precipitation falling as heavy rain events all have a climate change fingerprint." -- Martha Shulski, state climatologist, on the strange events witnessed throughout 2021 in Nebraska.

"The first time we taught Jan. 6, we were essentially trying to decipher what happened. I would not say a year removed from that the dust has completely settled." -- Thomas Nettleton, a Lincoln Southwest teacher, on the challenging of addressing the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in his class.

“We can’t risk losing another airline. Our workforce development and business recruitment hinges on a healthy airport and it’s at the center of our business community. ... That’s just a given that we have to do everything we can to help it stay active and healthy.” -- Tammy Ward, city council member, on optimism that the city will kick in $1.5 million in federal stimulus money to help bring new air service to the Lincoln Airport.

"Nobody should be coming into this (legislative) session thinking we will be spending a lot more money. We will give the money back to the people. It's not our money; it's the people of Nebraska's money." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, discussing his wishes for a $400 million surplus in state revenue.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial, 1/7: Game plan will help state win this session
Editorial

Editorial, 1/7: Game plan will help state win this session

Nobody wants our schools to be shut down or there to be a return to online learning. And while it's clear that people everywhere -- Lincoln included -- have grown tired of masks and mandates requiring them to be worn, the school took a reasoned and deliberate approach to arriving at this decision.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News