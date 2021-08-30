The week's best quotes on COVID, cash and a crushing defeat

"To slow the increasing spread of the virus, it’s important that the mask requirement includes everyone, regardless of vaccination status, because of the aggressive and highly contagious delta variant.”-- Pat Lopez, Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department director, in reinstating the mask mandate for Lincoln.

"As a university, we have a responsibility to follow that defined process and protect the rights of all involved — even while we move as quickly as we can. And I know that the end of that legal process sometimes just doesn’t feel like justice. I get that. I understand many of you are angry. I’m angry too." -- Ronnie Green, UNL chancellor, in a written statement after several nights of protests following the report of a sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta, or Fiji, house. Reports of a second sexual assault at a different house at UNL emerged Monday.

"This is especially concerning knowing that recently, nearly 60 medical organizations joined together stating that all health care workers should be vaccinated against COVID-19, yet Nebraska is actively encouraging those who are not vaccinated to come and work with our veterans." -- Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue on a mailing from the state touting that they will not require nurses that it hires to receive the COVID vaccine.