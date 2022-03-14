The week's best quotes on COVID, canals, costs and contracts

The last two weeks have really been a collective sigh of relief." -- Cory Shaw, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Nebraska Medicine, on the announcement that COVID patient levels in Nebraska's hospitals were at their lowest levels in seven months and down 70% in the last month.

"The pace to get where we are might not be what some wanted, but there were and are many important things to cover. The Racing and Gaming Commission needed to create an entire collection of casino regulations and that takes time. This is a serious undertaking.” -- Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park in Grand Island on the slow process of creating operating rules for casinos.

"Honestly, we wanted to do all that we can to recognize the hard work and the diligence that the teachers were putting in on a day-to-day basis." -- Robbie Seybert, director of employee relations, benefits and personnel at Lincoln Public Schools, on a two-year agreement that gives teaches a 4.11% increase in salary and benefits in the 2022-23 school year.

"Maybe vision is expensive. Let's move Nebraska forward." -- Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha urging support for two major water projects that could cost $700 million or more by completion, one to put a man-made lake between Lincoln and Omaha and one put build a canal and reservoir system on the South Platte River.

“Ensuring workers have access to rewarding and financially secure careers that enable them to provide for themselves and their families is a top priority. Ensuring businesses and organizations can secure the workforce they need to be successful and grow our local economy is an equally important priority.” -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, on $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act money the city awarded to six businesses and organizations to help train workers for jobs in health care, manufacturing, information technology, youth employment and child care.

