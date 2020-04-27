The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Hey, you can control what you can control. The things you can't control, then figure something out. We're not going to sit around in Husker athletics and pout and go, 'Gee, I wish we could've played the Spring Game.' We were dealt the cards we were dealt just like everybody else." -- Bill Moos, UNL athletic director, on the success of and national attention received by the Huskers' virtual Spring Game, played online after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the real game.

"Any project that is currently under way, that has, simply stated, a shovel already in the ground is going to proceed." -- Ted Carter, NU president, on the university system's strategy regarding construction projects amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

“The stories you hear of these horrible conditions and people lacking (personal protective equipment), and patients dying left and right, and multiple, multiple deaths and putting them in food cooler trucks, it’s true. It’s really happening.” -- Nate Kathol, a Union College graduate, who took his new registered nurse certification to New York to help with the pandemic there.