The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

"Hey, you can control what you can control. The things you can't control, then figure something out. We're not going to sit around in Husker athletics and pout and go, 'Gee, I wish we could've played the Spring Game.' We were dealt the cards we were dealt just like everybody else." -- Bill Moos, UNL athletic director, on the success of and national attention received by the Huskers' virtual Spring Game, played online after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the real game.
"Any project that is currently under way, that has, simply stated, a shovel already in the ground is going to proceed." -- Ted Carter, NU president, on the university system's strategy regarding construction projects amid the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.
“The stories you hear of these horrible conditions and people lacking (personal protective equipment), and patients dying left and right, and multiple, multiple deaths and putting them in food cooler trucks, it’s true. It’s really happening.” -- Nate Kathol, a Union College graduate, who took his new registered nurse certification to New York to help with the pandemic there.
"There are areas of hot spots in the state that we need to manage. Nebraskans are doing really, really well. We've slowed the spread of the virus in the state. We're winning." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, talking about the state's response to battling the coronavirus.
"People were very angry ... and today people are responding in a very similar way; it's literally the same thing." -- Deirdre Cooper Owens, director of the Humanities and Medicine Program at UNL and a medical historian, comparing today to the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
"It's nice out. Gas is cheap." -- Erin Spilker, Lincoln police officer, on the recent resurgence of cruising on O Street, as people look to get out of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
