The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

"This is absolutely no time to be complacent about this. Part of it, unfortunately, is the situation has been a little bit politicized, and I think that is really a disservice and unfortunate." -- Dr. Mark Rupp, medical director of infection control and epidemiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, on plans to ease restrictions regarding COVID-19.

"As the question pertains to recovery, that information is really, really difficult to come by because mostly, the patients aren't hospitalized and they're receiving care at home." -- Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health on the difficulty of counting patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

"There are things that all of us are in great need of these days: a little extra hope and some predictability." -- Ted Carter, NU president, announcing a two-year tuition freeze.

"This is one way we can kind of reach out to the community and have that connection right now when it feels like we're so far away." -- Erin Spilker, Lincoln police officer, on a test of a policy to allow officers to expose their tattoos and an accompanying series of videos with officers talking about their tattoos. Prior policy required long sleeves to cover tattoos.