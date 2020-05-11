The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

"This is absolutely no time to be complacent about this. Part of it, unfortunately, is the situation has been a little bit politicized, and I think that is really a disservice and unfortunate." -- Dr. Mark Rupp, medical director of infection control and epidemiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, on plans to ease restrictions regarding COVID-19.
"As the question pertains to recovery, that information is really, really difficult to come by because mostly, the patients aren't hospitalized and they're receiving care at home." -- Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health on the difficulty of counting patients who have recovered from COVID-19.
"There are things that all of us are in great need of these days: a little extra hope and some predictability." -- Ted Carter, NU president, announcing a two-year tuition freeze.
"This is one way we can kind of reach out to the community and have that connection right now when it feels like we're so far away." -- Erin Spilker, Lincoln police officer, on a test of a policy to allow officers to expose their tattoos and an accompanying series of videos with officers talking about their tattoos. Prior policy required long sleeves to cover tattoos.
“We were impressed and grateful for the conscientiousness with which these leaders are navigating these difficult times. They’re exploring innovative ways of tending to the spiritual and fellowship needs of their communities, while minimizing the risk to public health.” -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln mayor, talking about the response to COVID-19 by the city's faith community.
"These predatory practices related to COVID-19 are particularly disturbing as these landlords exploit this national crisis by sexually harassing people in need of housing. We will not hesitate to intervene when this occurs. This is not tolerated in normal times, and certainly will not be tolerated now." -- Joe Kelly, U.S. attorney for Nebraska, warning landlords of his intent to prosecute in cases of housing-related sexual harassment.
