The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

"While there are too many unknowns at this stage to fully quantify the impact, housing refunds, athletic and event cancellations, frontline health care costs and other factors will result in a shortfall of at least $50 million this fiscal year." -- Ted Carter, NU president, in a letter to students, faculty and staff discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the university system.
"There are people out there who are trying to drive a wedge between the president, governors, public health officials. Let's not get caught in that Washington, D.C.-type 'gotcha' politics." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, on working with federal and local officials evaluating when to reopen businesses and the economy.
"We're just a small-town tavern. And we were just supporting the town as they support us year-round. We just wanted to help them out a little bit during this tough time that everybody's going through." -- Randy Agena, owner of the Davey Tavern on delivering pizzas to every household in Davey for free.
"In some places, the only safeguard in place is bottle of hand sanitizer. State employees are concerned, and they are anxious." -- Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, appealing to Gov. Pete Ricketts to enact more protections and a pay differential for state employees who can't work from home.
“This is a game of inches, and we’re in the red zone. We will do anything we can do protect our health care workers and our community.” -- Steven Lisco, UNMC anesthesiology chairman, on the Infectious Aerosol Capture Mask he developed, which could be used in the intensive care unit on some COVID-19 patients as early as this week if tests are successful.
