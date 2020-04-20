The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"While there are too many unknowns at this stage to fully quantify the impact, housing refunds, athletic and event cancellations, frontline health care costs and other factors will result in a shortfall of at least $50 million this fiscal year." -- Ted Carter, NU president, in a letter to students, faculty and staff discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the university system.

"There are people out there who are trying to drive a wedge between the president, governors, public health officials. Let's not get caught in that Washington, D.C.-type 'gotcha' politics." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, on working with federal and local officials evaluating when to reopen businesses and the economy.

"We're just a small-town tavern. And we were just supporting the town as they support us year-round. We just wanted to help them out a little bit during this tough time that everybody's going through." -- Randy Agena, owner of the Davey Tavern on delivering pizzas to every household in Davey for free.