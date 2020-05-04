The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"As a Nebraska company, it is meaningful for us to now serve Nebraskans on behalf of the state. People are struggling on many levels right now, and we have the opportunity to assist families through a time of need." -- Ben Kiser, Nelnet spokesman, on the state paying the company $1.7 million to help process the heavy load of unemployment claims.

“We want to recommend we take a salary freeze for next year. We think it’s the right thing to do. It’s not a lot of money but it puts us in a better position to control more of our destiny.” -- Steve Joel, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, addressing a move to mitigate the loss of state aid and the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are not going to tell food processors to close. ... We didn't tell them to close. We didn't tell them to remain open." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, discussing that it will be up to plant operators to decide how to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We reserve the right to reconsider the relaxation of measures if the status of our community demands that we do so." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, addressing the scheduled May 11 lifting of some restrictions imposed with the pandemic.