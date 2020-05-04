The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

"As a Nebraska company, it is meaningful for us to now serve Nebraskans on behalf of the state. People are struggling on many levels right now, and we have the opportunity to assist families through a time of need." -- Ben Kiser, Nelnet spokesman, on the state paying the company $1.7 million to help process the heavy load of unemployment claims.
“We want to recommend we take a salary freeze for next year. We think it’s the right thing to do. It’s not a lot of money but it puts us in a better position to control more of our destiny.” -- Steve Joel, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, addressing a move to mitigate the loss of state aid and the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are not going to tell food processors to close. ... We didn't tell them to close. We didn't tell them to remain open." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, discussing that it will be up to plant operators to decide how to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We reserve the right to reconsider the relaxation of measures if the status of our community demands that we do so." -- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, addressing the scheduled May 11 lifting of some restrictions imposed with the pandemic.
"It's asking a lot of people to come every day, day after day, and take care of these patients, or maybe take care of the people who take care of the patients." -- Derek Vance, president of St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, on the "Hero Lives Here" signs he and other administrators put up at staffers' homes.
“It’s a spiritual discipline to copy Scripture. When you do that writing by hand, not typing on a computer, it’s a practice that transforms time and space. It touches you, changes you, and it’s very lovely.” -- The Rev. Thomas Dummermuth, associate pastor at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, on a project to have Nebraskans copy all 1,189 verses of the Bible by hand.
