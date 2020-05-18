The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

"These numbers aren’t just numbers to us. They’re people. They're people who call Lincoln home, people we care deeply about and people who make this city great." -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln mayor, higher rates of COVID-19 among minority communities and the need for better outreach to them.
"There is no question that the depth and breadth of our work will be narrower because of today's decisions." -- Ted Carter, University of Nebraska president, announcing the elimination of 20 positions in an effort to deal with some of the $50 million impact of the pandemic on the university system.
"While several actions will need to take place to turn numbers around, including airlines putting full inventory back in the market, it largely rests on consumers, as the demand will have to return first. Businesses need to be in full swing and allowing travel, and consumers need to be actually willing to travel." -- David Haring, Lincoln airport executive director, on the 97% drop in air traffic between April 2020 and April 2019.
“By collecting things right away, we are ensuring things don’t disappear. If we waited and thought about this 10, 20 or 30 years from now, a lot of these things might have disappeared from the historical record.” -- Laura Mooney, senior objects curator, on History Nebraska's efforts to document the COVID-19 pandemic in the moment.
"I think when he (Gov. Pete Ricketts) said that, that was a shot in the arm for all of us coaches.I think we're hopeful that some things will start to move that will allow us to get on the field again." -- Mychal Lanik, Carpetland Seniors Legion and East High varsity baseball coach, on plans to allow youth baseball and softball teams resume play starting June 1.
“It’s a lot of work to plan a wedding. It’s even more work rescheduling one.” -- Jessica Reiser, on how she and new husband Jared Knobbe adapted as COVID-19 changed all their wedding plans.
"Without access to government records, the citizens of Nebraska are unable to participate fully in their democracy. My clients look forward to promptly receiving and reviewing the records improperly withheld by Director Frakes for well over two years." -- Shawn Renner, attorney for the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald, on a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling that the Department of Corrections must turn over documents related to the purchase of drugs used by the state to carry out the death penalty.
