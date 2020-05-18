The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"These numbers aren’t just numbers to us. They’re people. They're people who call Lincoln home, people we care deeply about and people who make this city great." -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln mayor, higher rates of COVID-19 among minority communities and the need for better outreach to them.

"There is no question that the depth and breadth of our work will be narrower because of today's decisions." -- Ted Carter, University of Nebraska president, announcing the elimination of 20 positions in an effort to deal with some of the $50 million impact of the pandemic on the university system.

"While several actions will need to take place to turn numbers around, including airlines putting full inventory back in the market, it largely rests on consumers, as the demand will have to return first. Businesses need to be in full swing and allowing travel, and consumers need to be actually willing to travel." -- David Haring, Lincoln airport executive director, on the 97% drop in air traffic between April 2020 and April 2019.