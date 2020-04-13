The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Even though they have not given a strict stay-at-home order, what they are doing is really functionally equivalent to that." -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, supporting the coronavirus strategies employed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“From inside our homes, very little seems changed. The pigeons are there; the trees are still blooming. It’s hard to see how dangerous this is just to be living here.” -- Ingrid Holmquist, a Lincoln woman living in New York City, on the impact of COVID-19 there.

“The doctors told my wife to go home and that the health department would be contacting her. I was on a ventilator in the hospital, and my family couldn’t see me. That was the hardest part of it.” -- Corby Renard, the first Lincoln resident diagnosed with community-spread COVID-19.

"The social distancing has had an impact here on allowing us to kind of have this be kind of a slow-moving train rather than a runaway train." -- Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan Health vice president of advancement and chief development officer, on Lincoln's response to coronavirus precautions.