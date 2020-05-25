The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again (copy)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Despite multiple events that could have derailed you from graduation, here you are. You have survived it all. That, my friends, is worthy of pride and celebration. Your very survival under such challenging circumstances, let alone the completion of your graduation requirements, warrants praise, respect and expressions of admiration." -- Camie Nitzel, a psychologist at Kindred Psychology in Lincoln, in an open letter to Fremont High seniors after a controversial graduation speech by Sen. Ben Sasse.

"Something very special is happening. Our businesses are doing all they can do to keep the economy of Nebraska going." -- Catherine Lang, director of the Nebraska Business Development Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, on efforts to work through a COVID-related economic downturn.

"While Nebraska's economy seems to be weathering the economic downturn somewhat better than many other states, we must be pragmatic about the loss of state revenues as we plan for the future." -- Ronnie Green, UNL chancellor, explaining pay freezes for employees for the 2020-2021 year.

"We're trying to find the right speed now. If you lock down too long, people start ignoring restrictions." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, explaining the gradual easing of COVID-related restriction.

"We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework. Allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts.” -- M. Grace Calhoun, NCAA Division I Council chair, on the council's vote to allow voluntary on-campus workouts in June for football and men's and women's basketball.